Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people

Israel pressed ahead on Saturday with its campaign against Hamas in Gaza's Khan Younis, as bad weather hit displaced Palestinians seeking refuge further north in the battered enclave.



Residents reported heavy aerial and tank fire across Khan Younis, an area of southern Gaza that has become the focus of Israel's ground offensive against Hamas, and around two main hospitals there.



Hamas said its fighters fired an anti-tank missile against an Israeli tank in southwest Khan Younis.



The Israeli military said it killed at least 11 gunmen who were trying to plant explosives near troops and others firing rifles and rocket-propelled grenades at soldiers in Khan Younis.



The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, allied with Hamas, said its fighters were engaging Israeli forces in the area and had fired rockets into Israel.



The Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli strikes hit the vicinities of Al-Amal Hospital and the largest functioning medical facility in the south, Nasser Hospital.



The Israeli bombardment was compromising healthcare and endangering the lives of doctors, patients, and displaced people, said ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.



The Israeli military says it is in contact with hospital directors and medical staff by phone and on the ground to make sure that they are running and accessible. Israel says Hamas operates in and around medical facilities, an allegation the group denies.



Reuters