Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
Middle East News
2024-01-27 | 07:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
No individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region, said Mehr.
Reuters
Middle East News
Gunmen
Iran
Pakistan
Border
Foreign
Nationals
Crew extinguishes blaze on tanker hit by missile in Gulf of Aden
Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people
Previous
