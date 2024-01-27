Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border

2024-01-27 | 07:20
LBCI
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
0min
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border

Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

No individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region, said Mehr.

Reuters

