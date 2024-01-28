Iran launches three satellites simultaneously, state media reports

Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 01:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran launches three satellites simultaneously, state media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran launches three satellites simultaneously, state media reports

Iran simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time on Sunday using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket developed by the Ministry of Defence, state media reported.

One satellite weighing 32 kg (70 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10 kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450 km (280 miles), with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, the reports said.

The larger satellite, named "Mahda" and built by Iran's Space Agency, is meant to test the accuracy of the Simorgh rocket in delivering multiple cargoes to space.

Iran launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit this month with a rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, raising concerns among European powers that the space launch vehicle's technology could be used for the development of long-range ballistic missile systems.

Iran on Saturday dismissed European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Sorayya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country’s legitimate right.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Satellites

Rocket

Revolutionary Guards

Aerospace

LBCI Next
Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'
UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:37

Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul

LBCI
Middle East News
05:25

Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Efforts to dismantle Hamas tunnels face setback as 80% remain intact

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More