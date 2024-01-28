News
Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'
Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'
In a statement, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed the interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, aiming to prevent the commission of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the non-compliance with obligations outlined in the Genocide Convention.
The Ministry urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action "to ensure the implementation of these interim measures to prevent crimes such as the killing of Palestinians and subjecting them to inhumane conditions, including deprivation of food, water, and medicine, to force them into forced migration outside the Gaza Strip."
The Ministry also praised South Africa's efforts. It emphasized that it had hoped the measures would compel Israel to an immediate ceasefire as a first step towards a just and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue.
This resolution should align with relevant United Nations resolutions, establishing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem. It stated that such a state would be capable of establishing security, peace, and prosperity in the Middle East region.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
International Court Of Justice (ICJ)
South Africa
Israel
Palestinians
Gaza
Genocide Convention
