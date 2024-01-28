Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th

2024-01-28 | 04:07
Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th
Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th

On day 114 of the conflict, the Gaza Health Ministry revealed that the death toll due to the Israeli attacks has risen to 26,422 deaths and 65,087 injured since October 7th.

It said: "The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 165 martyrs and 290 injuries in the past 24 hours."
 

