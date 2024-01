In a post on Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warned that medical teams at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis are unable to perform surgical operations due to oxygen depletion.On Saturday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society condemned the Israeli occupation siege and targeting of Al-Amal Hospital for days, risking the safety of medical staff, patients, and about 7000 displaced individuals seeking refuge.It also emphasized that the targeting of Al-Amal Hospital "is part of a series of systematic attacks on its centers and its teams throughout the Gaza Strip," violating international agreements."The PRCS denies the false claims of the Israeli occupation about the presence of armed individuals inside the hospital building," it added.