Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that a huge explosion rocked the southern areas of Gaza City.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Explosion

Gaza City

LBCI Next
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:53

Talks in Paris on Sunday Regarding Gaza with Participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel, and Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:47

Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:13

Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Le Drian is returning to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More