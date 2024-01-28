News
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Armed assailants attacked an Italian church in Istanbul during Sunday religious ceremonies, resulting in the death of one person, as announced by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.
The attack occurred around 11:40 on Sunday morning (08:40 Greenwich Mean Time) in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked individuals, according to the Turkish Interior Minister, who indicated an investigation into the attack.
AFP
