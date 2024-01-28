Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel

Middle East News
2024-01-28
High views
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday that Iran has detained a foreign ship carrying two million liters of smuggled fuel near the coastal city of Bushehr in the south of the country. 

Iran is grappling with the phenomenon of fuel smuggling both by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf countries. Fuel prices in Iran are among the cheapest in the world due to significant subsidies and the depreciation of the local currency. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ship

Smuggling

Fuel

Bushehr

