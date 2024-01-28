News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
4
min
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Medical facilities are at risk of collapse in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city now at the focus of Israel's offensive, the Gaza Health Ministry warned on Sunday, as fighting raged across the Palestinian enclave.
Residents said Israeli planes and tanks also pounded areas in Gaza City to the north, where Israel has slowly been pulling out troops. The fighting could be heard in the nearby towns of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, near to Gaza City.
Israel's military said it was engaged in "intensive battles" in Khan Younis, where it said troops "eliminated terrorists and located large quantities of weapons".
The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters clashed with Israeli troops in several areas across the enclave overnight. Hamas' armed wing said its fighters destroyed two Israeli tanks in Khan Younis.
The latest fighting came as UN officials and aid groups urged countries to reconsider their decision to pause funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, a vital source of aid in Gaza. At least nine countries have paused funding following allegations by Israel that some of UNRWA's staff were involved in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total killed in Israeli strikes since the war began to 26,422. Officials in the Hamas-ruled territory do not distinguish between militants and civilians in their count.
One strike on a house in a suburb of Gaza City killed eight people, health officials said.
Israel launched a war it says aims to eliminate Hamas after the militants' unprecedented cross-border assault, in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted, according to Israeli officials.
HEALTHCARE SYSTEM FAILURE
Palestinian medics and residents said Israel continued to bomb areas around the two main hospitals in Khan Younis, hindering efforts by rescue teams to respond to desperate calls from people caught in the Israeli bombardment.
“There is a complete failure of the healthcare system at Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals," said Qidra.
Israel says it takes steps to avoid civilian casualties, but accuses Hamas of operating in densely populated areas, including those around hospitals, and using civilians as human shields. It has released photos and videos supporting this allegation, which the Islamist group denies.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that medical teams at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis would be unable to perform surgeries because oxygen supplies were depleted.
More families were displaced from Khan Younis on Sunday. Some people took dirt roads to get closer to the city of Rafah along the border with Egypt or Deir Al-Balah to the north. Others headed west to an area called Al-Mawasi where residents described being crammed into a small area.
"It is as crowded as it can get," said electrician Abu Raouf, a father of four. "People have lost their ability to think, their ability to feel, they are moving like robots, it is just a matter of time before Israel sends tanks into here as well, there is no place safe."
Reem Abu Tair left Khan Younis in the cold with three children, one of them an infant.
"We managed to save our lives, we escaped bombings and the destruction that is surrounding us only to end up in the cold. So, if a child does not die from the bombing, he will die from the cold,” Abu Tair said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Gaza
Medical
Facilities
Khan Younis
Gaza city
Israel
Next
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-28
Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes kill 50 in Beit Lahia, Khan Younis, and Al-Maghazi
Middle East News
2023-12-28
Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes kill 50 in Beit Lahia, Khan Younis, and Al-Maghazi
0
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
0
Middle East News
07:41
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
Middle East News
07:41
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
0
Middle East News
06:42
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Middle East News
06:42
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
0
Middle East News
05:37
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Middle East News
05:37
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:07
Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th
Middle East News
04:07
Ongoing crisis: Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll, 26,422 lives lost since October 7th
0
World News
2023-09-05
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-09-05
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
0
Middle East News
04:55
Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital
Middle East News
04:55
Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
2
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
7
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More