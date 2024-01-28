News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
In a Sunday statement, Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi highlighted the "indispensable role" of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in delivering aid to over two million Palestinians facing a humanitarian catastrophe due to Israeli attacks on Gaza.
In a phone call on Sunday with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi urged the international community to continue providing essential assistance to the agency.
The statement stressed that Israel "refuses to allow the entry of sustainable humanitarian aid, a clear violation of international humanitarian law and a decision by the International Court of Justice."
Minister Safadi also highlighted the urgency of ensuring that the agency does not become subject to collective sanctions due to allegations against 12 of its 13,000 employees in Gaza, noting that the agency has initiated an investigation into these allegations.
Both Safadi and Lazzarini urged the countries that have announced the suspension of their support for UNRWA to reconsider their decisions, noting the agency's need to provide essential services that over two million Palestinians in Gaza rely on.
Lazzarini indicated that the agency has requested the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services, the highest UN investigative authority, to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the allegations, as contracts for these employees have already been terminated.
He added that the ongoing investigation by the Office will work to establish the facts.
In addition, an independent review by external experts will assist UNRWA in enhancing its framework to ensure the total commitment of all its employees to humanitarian principles.
Both parties emphasized that any shortfall in UNRWA funding, a lifeline for the sector, "will immediately impact the agency's ability to provide humanitarian services to Gaza. It will cause further suffering for its residents, who have received only 10 percent of their needs in humanitarian aid since the start of the aggression," per the statement.
Middle East News
Jordan
Ayman Safadi
United Nations
UNRWA
Aid
Humanitarian
Israel
Gaza
Next
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army
Middle East News
2023-12-29
UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
0
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
0
Middle East News
07:06
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
07:06
More Palestinians displaced as fighting intensifies in southern Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
06:42
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Middle East News
06:42
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
2
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
3
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
5
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
6
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
7
Middle East News
04:23
Efforts to dismantle Hamas tunnels face setback as 80% remain intact
Middle East News
04:23
Efforts to dismantle Hamas tunnels face setback as 80% remain intact
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More