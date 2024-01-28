Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 07:59
High views
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday, in response to a question about the International Court of Justice ruling on the case against Israel, that the international community must apply international humanitarian law "to everyone." 

Prince Faisal added, in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, that the requirement is for Israel to adhere to international law. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan

International Court Of Justice

Israel

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
