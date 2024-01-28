News
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Middle East News
2024-01-28 | 07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Saudi Arabia's
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday, in response to a question about the International Court of Justice ruling on the case against Israel, that the international community must apply international humanitarian law "to everyone."
Prince Faisal added, in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, that the requirement is for Israel to adhere to international law.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal Bin Farhan
International Court Of Justice
Israel
