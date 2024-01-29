Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?

Regarding the speculation about the possibility of Iran joining the Quintet Committee due to its political influence in Lebanon through the Axis of Resistance, a high-level source in the "Quintet" affirmed that its inclusion in the committee is not on the table.



The source explained to "Asharq al-Awsat" that France and Qatar share roles in communicating with Tehran and Hezbollah.



They have not ceased consulting with the latter to convince it not to link the presidential election to the war in Gaza and its extension to southern Lebanon.



They consider that such a connection would postpone the election for an extended period.