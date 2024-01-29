News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?
Middle East News
2024-01-29 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?
Regarding the speculation about the possibility of Iran joining the Quintet Committee due to its political influence in Lebanon through the Axis of Resistance, a high-level source in the "Quintet" affirmed that its inclusion in the committee is not on the table.
The source explained to "Asharq al-Awsat" that France and Qatar share roles in communicating with Tehran and Hezbollah.
They have not ceased consulting with the latter to convince it not to link the presidential election to the war in Gaza and its extension to southern Lebanon.
They consider that such a connection would postpone the election for an extended period.
Middle East News
Iran
Quintet Committee
Hezbollah
Axis
Resistance
Gaza
Lebanon
Tehran
Next
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:32
Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza
Middle East News
04:32
Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:21
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
Middle East News
04:21
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
0
World News
01:32
Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source
World News
01:32
Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source
0
World News
01:03
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
World News
01:03
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
0
World News
04:07
Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths
World News
04:07
Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
05:25
Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports
2
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
News Bulletin Reports
08:47
Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:38
Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
News Bulletin Reports
07:38
Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza
7
Middle East News
04:55
Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital
Middle East News
04:55
Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital
8
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Middle East News
07:59
Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More