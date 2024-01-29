Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?

Middle East News
2024-01-29 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Will Iran join the Quintet Committee?

Regarding the speculation about the possibility of Iran joining the Quintet Committee due to its political influence in Lebanon through the Axis of Resistance, a high-level source in the "Quintet" affirmed that its inclusion in the committee is not on the table.

The source explained to "Asharq al-Awsat" that France and Qatar share roles in communicating with Tehran and Hezbollah.

They have not ceased consulting with the latter to convince it not to link the presidential election to the war in Gaza and its extension to southern Lebanon.

They consider that such a connection would postpone the election for an extended period.

Middle East News

Iran

Quintet Committee

Hezbollah

Axis

Resistance

Gaza

Lebanon

Tehran

LBCI Next
Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes
Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-14

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:21

Pakistan and Iran agree to expand scope of security cooperation after missile strikes

LBCI
World News
01:32

Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source

LBCI
World News
01:03

Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:13

Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
World News
04:07

Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:25

Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
12:23

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:47

Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:38

Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More