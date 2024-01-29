Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza

The majority of members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly (Parliament) on Monday urged the country's government to request the convening of an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to discuss violations in the Gaza Strip, as Kuwait is a member of the council.



According to a statement obtained by Reuters, 36 MPs out of the 50-member parliament called on the government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to request the Human Rights Council to "establish an international investigation committee into the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against humanity" in Gaza.



Reuters