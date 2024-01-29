Iraq Calls for "Halting the Spiral of Violence" After Killing of Three US Soldiers in Attack in Jordan

2024-01-29 | 04:45
Iraq Calls for "Halting the Spiral of Violence" After Killing of Three US Soldiers in Attack in Jordan

Iraq condemned on Monday the drone attack that resulted in the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan, calling for "halting the spiral of violence" in the region, according to an official spokesperson.
A statement from the Iraqi government spokesperson, Basim Al-Awadhi, said, "While Iraq calls for halting the spiral of violence, it affirms its readiness to work on drawing up fundamental rules of engagement to prevent further repercussions in the region and prevent the conflict from widening."
 
 
 
Scholz and el-Sisi agree in a call on supporting entry of aid into Gaza
Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza
