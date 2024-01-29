Scholz and el-Sisi agree in a call on supporting entry of aid into Gaza

A spokesperson for the German government said on Monday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed in a phone call on the importance of allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.



The spokesperson stated, "The Chancellor and the President agreed that in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, there is an urgent need to improve the means of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and to provide supplies to the Palestinians on a large scale."



The leaders' call comes at a time when an increasing number of countries, including Germany, are suspending payments to a UN agency for Palestinian assistance in response to Israel's accusations that some of its employees were involved in a Hamas attack on October 7th.



Reuters