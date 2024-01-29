Indian Navy announces liberation of Iranian fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia

2024-01-29 | 05:14
Indian Navy announces liberation of Iranian fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia
0min
Indian Navy announces liberation of Iranian fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia

On Monday, the Indian Navy announced the successful rescue of an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia in the Indian Ocean.

According to the spokesperson for the Indian Navy, pirates boarded the fishing vessel, taking the crew members hostage. 

The Indian naval ship intervened, leading to the liberation of all 17 crew members along with the Iranian-flagged vessel named "Iman."

 
AFP

