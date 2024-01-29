UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated on Monday that it will be unable to continue its operations in the Gaza Strip and the region after the end of February unless funding is resumed.



Several countries, including the United States, Germany, and Britain, suspended their funding to the agency following Israeli accusations that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7th attacks carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in southern Israel.



A spokesperson for the agency said, "If funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations in the region, including Gaza, beyond the end of February."



Reuters