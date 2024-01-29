Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

2024-01-29 | 07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Six people, including members of groups affiliated with Tehran, were killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a headquarters of these groups near Damascus in the Sayyida Zainab shrine, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The observatory's director, Rami Abdel Rahman, told Agence France-Presse that "an Israeli airstrike with three missiles targeted a base of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, resulting in the death of six people," with civilians yet to be identified among them.

