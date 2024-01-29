Intelligence Minister: Groups allied with Iran respond to 'US aggressors' at their own discretion

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib stated on Monday that armed groups allied with Iran in the region respond to "American aggressors" at their own discretion. This comes a day after three US soldiers were killed in attacks on US bases in Jordan.



Khatib used the term "Axis of Resistance" in his remarks to Iranian state television, referring to a loose alliance that includes the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and armed Shiite groups in various parts of the region that militarily confront Israel and its Western allies.



Reuters