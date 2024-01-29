Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus

Official Syrian media reported on Monday that "a number of Iranian advisors" were killed in an Israeli attack south of the capital Damascus.



This is a rare acknowledgment from Damascus of the deaths or injuries of Iranians in Israeli strikes inside Syria.



The media reported that civilians were also killed but did not mention the number of casualties among the advisors or civilians.



Earlier, the Iranian ambassador to Syria stated that the strike did not result in any deaths or injuries among Iranians.



Reuters