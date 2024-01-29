Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that Israel had disseminated an intelligence file stating that some employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) participated in the October 7th attack from Gaza, describing the agency as "infiltrated by Hamas."



He told the British channel (Talk TV), "We have discovered that there are 13 UNRWA workers who participated, directly or indirectly, in the October 7th massacre... In UNRWA schools, they teach how to annihilate Israel- teachings of terrorism, glorification of terrorism, and praise for terrorism."



Reuters