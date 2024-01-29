Israel Katz, the Israeli Foreign Minister, said on Monday that he canceled meetings with Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), and called for his resignation following allegations that some UNRWA employees participated in the October 7th attack on Israel.



Katz added, "I have just canceled meetings for UNRWA Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel."



He continued, "UNRWA employees participated in the October 7th massacre... Lazzarini should conclude and resign. Supporters of terrorism are not welcome here."



