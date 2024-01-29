News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
Middle East News
2024-01-29 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
Palestinian mother Mazouza Hassan stood aghast at the potential threats to the work of the UN agency that handles most aid in Gaza after some Western states suspended funding to it over allegations employees took part in the Hamas attack on Israel.
"We are thrown into tents and our children need to be vaccinated and pregnant women need to give birth ... Where will these people go?" said Hassan, one of the 85% of Gaza residents made homeless by Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
The war has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe, leaving its shelled-out population at risk from famine and disease with the medical system in collapse, schools turned into shelters and much of the population living in tents.
For many of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) was already critically important even before the latest Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.
UNRWA ran Gaza's schools, primary healthcare clinics and other social services. As the main conduit for aid in the tiny, crowded enclave it now stands to many Palestinians as a last barrier between them and total disaster.
An UNRWA spokesperson said the agency would not be able to continue such operations after February if funding were not resumed. More than 10 countries including major donor the United States have suspended funding.
"UNRWA is our future and our life from the beginning until today. Who will support us?" Hassan said, standing near her children in Rafah at the southern end of the Gaza Strip.
The agency employs about 13,000 people in Gaza, part of a total workforce of about 30,000 working with Palestinian refugees around the Middle East.
Israel has alleged that 13 of UNRWA's Gaza employees took part in the surprise Hamas incursion into Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and triggered the conflict. A dossier Israel has produced says a total of 190 UNRWA staff have also been militants with Hamas or Islamic Jihad.
The agency has said it has fired some staffers and is investigating Israel's allegations.
Israel's assault on Gaza since Oct. 7 has killed at least 26,600 people, say health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, prompting a South African charge of genocide, denied by Israel, at the International Court of Justice.
'DEATH SENTENCE'
At an UNRWA aid distribution point in Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt swollen by displaced people, men toted heavy sacks of flour as Palestinians stood in line for supplies.
Former UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness said the organisation had long faced funding problems as it worked to provide core services such as education. However, it was UNRWA's emergency humanitarian work that he now feared for most.
"Its emergency programme now is most important. You can't procure food if you have no money to pay suppliers," he said.
"The real risk is that the most desperate people, women with newborn babies turning up for food and medicine and water and hygiene products, will face the worst impact."
One man waiting at the distribution centre, Ahmed al-Nahal, called the funding halts "a death sentence", saying people would starve in the streets if aid supplies were halted.
"If it were not for God and then the UNRWA agency, we would be dead," he added.
UNWRA was founded in 1948 to carry out relief operations for Palestinian refugees from the war which accompanied the foundation of the state of Israel. Israel has long called for it to be dismantled, arguing its mission is obsolete and that it fosters anti-Israeli sentiment among its staff, which the agency denies.
"It is about time to dissolve UNRWA and to think about other ways to support the Palestinians," said Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Cooking flat bread with UNRWA-supplied flour in a homemade oven next to the tent where she now lives, Umm Hassan al-Masry said she relied on the agency for everything.
"We are waiting for their aid by the hour," she said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Palestinian
Threats
UN
Gaza
Allegations
Hamas
Attack
Israel
Next
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:24
Israeli intelligence accuses 190 Gaza UN staff of Hamas, Islamic Jihad roles
Middle East News
08:24
Israeli intelligence accuses 190 Gaza UN staff of Hamas, Islamic Jihad roles
0
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:52
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
12:52
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
0
Middle East News
12:47
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
Middle East News
12:47
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
0
World News
12:47
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
World News
12:47
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
0
Middle East News
12:32
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded
Middle East News
12:32
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
0
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
0
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
2
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
3
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
6
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
7
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More