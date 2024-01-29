Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

Middle East News
2024-01-29 | 12:32
High views
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that a quarter of Hamas fighters were killed, and at least another quarter were injured, while he anticipated that the fighting in Gaza would continue for months. 

During a meeting with forces near the Gaza border, Gallant said, "A quarter of Hamas’ terrorists have been killed and at least another quarter are wounded - the ‘hourglass’ has flipped against their favor." 

He added, according to a statement from his office, "There will remain terrorists and we will fight in terror hot spots – and it will take months, not a single day. On the other hand, the terrorists don’t have supplies, they don’t have ammunition, they don’t have reinforcements." 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant

Hamas

Fighters

Gaza

LBCI Next
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
LBCI Previous

