Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that a quarter of Hamas fighters were killed, and at least another quarter were injured, while he anticipated that the fighting in Gaza would continue for months.



During a meeting with forces near the Gaza border, Gallant said, "A quarter of Hamas’ terrorists have been killed and at least another quarter are wounded - the ‘hourglass’ has flipped against their favor."



He added, according to a statement from his office, "There will remain terrorists and we will fight in terror hot spots – and it will take months, not a single day. On the other hand, the terrorists don’t have supplies, they don’t have ammunition, they don’t have reinforcements."



Reuters