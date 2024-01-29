News
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
Middle East News
2024-01-29 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said on Monday a merchant vessel was approached by three small craft west of Yemen's Al-Mukha.
In an advisory note, UKMTO said the merchant vessel's security team fired warning shots to deter the small craft, and the vessel then proceeded safely to the next port of call.
Reuters
Middle East News
UKMTO
Merchant
Vessel
Craft
Yemen
Al-Mukha
