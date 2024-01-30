Israel says commandos kill 3 militants in West Bank hospital raid

Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 03:17
2024-01-30
2min
Israel says commandos kill 3 militants in West Bank hospital raid

Israeli authorities said that commandos disguised as Palestinians killed three gunmen on Tuesday in a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, one of whom they accused of planning an imminent attack.

Hamas claimed one of the dead in Ibn Sina hospital as its member. The allied faction Islamic Jihad claimed the other two, saying they were brothers. Ibn Sina said one of the brothers had been receiving treatment for an injury that paralyzed his legs.

Israel's border police said the three Palestinians were killed in an operation by the force's undercover unit.

CCTV circulated online appeared to show around a dozen undercover troops, including three in women's garb and two dressed as medical staff, pacing through a hospital corridor with rifles. Israel's police minister reposted the clip on X.

The military identified one of the men as Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, from Jenin, who it said had contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and was planning "a raid attack inspired by the October 7 massacre".
 

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Commandos

Militants

West Bank

Hospital

Raid

