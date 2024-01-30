Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire

Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said today, Tuesday, that the movement has received a proposal for a ceasefire after talks in Paris, and that it will study it. He added that he will visit Cairo for discussions on this matter. 

Haniyeh further stated that Hamas' priority is to end the Israeli military offensive and achieve a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Ceasefire

Paris

Cairo

LBCI Next
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials
Israel says commandos kill 3 militants in West Bank hospital raid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-01-28

Talks in Paris on Sunday Regarding Gaza with Participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel, and Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:51

The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Russia-Arab ministers: need to guarantee the security of maritime navigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More