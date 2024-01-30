Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials

Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 05:37
High views
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials
0min
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza, say health officials

Israel on Tuesday handed over to Palestinian authorities the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in recent weeks, health officials in the Palestinian enclave said.

The bodies, which had been held in Israel, were handed over through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing and will be buried in mass graves in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, the officials said.

The health ministry in Gaza did not immediately say how many bodies had been handed over.

Israel, which began a military offensive in Gaza after Palestinian militants from the coastal enclave went on the rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year, did not immediately comment on the handover.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Palestinian

Authorities

Gaza

Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 26,751 since start of war: Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
LBCI Previous

