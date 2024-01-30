Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 26,751 since start of war: Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Tuesday an increase in the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip to 26,751, the majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7th.The ministry confirmed that 65,636 people have been injured since the outbreak of the war, noting that a number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets while "the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching them."