Far-rightist threatens to quit Israeli government over any 'reckless' Gaza deal

Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Far-rightist threatens to quit Israeli government over any &#39;reckless&#39; Gaza deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Far-rightist threatens to quit Israeli government over any 'reckless' Gaza deal

A far-right partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition threatened on Tuesday to quit the government over any attempt to enter a "reckless" deal with Hamas to retrieve hostages held by the Palestinian militants.

"Reckless deal = dismantling of the government," Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party posted on X, amid media reports that Israel was considering a long-term halt, brokered by Qatar an Egypt, to its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Jewish Power accounts for six of the 64 seats that Netanyahu's religious-rightist coalition held in the 120-seat parliament before the Gaza war. After the war erupted, he brought the 12-seat centrist party National Unity into an emergency cabinet.

Ben-Gvir and another ultranationalist coalition partner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party, have chafed at their exclusion from Netanyahu's small, decision-making war counsel.

They have called for no let-up in the offensive and for Israel to resettle Gaza, from which it withdrew in 2005. Netanyahu has ruled out rebuilding of Jewish settlements there but says post-war Gaza will be under Israeli security control.



Reuters

Middle East News

Far-rightist

Threaten

Israeli

Government

Reckless

Gaza

Deal

LBCI Next
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israeli government spokesperson affirms no ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-08

Escalating Israeli Casualties: US-Israel Deal Fuels Concerns in Gaza Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:51

The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More