Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team&#39;s fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that it had lost contact with the ambulance team after going to rescue 6-year-old Hind Rajab from Gaza City, who was trapped in a car surrounded by Israeli tanks and soldiers.

PRCS posted on Tuesday an audio recording of the moment gunfire was directed at 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh while she was talking on the phone with the Palestine Red Crescent team. 

It confirmed that Layan was killed and Hind remained trapped inside the vehicle, affirming that the team that went to rescue her on Monday evening has not returned as of now. 

It reported that around 6:00 PM, PRCS teams arrived at the area where Hind was trapped, which was shot near the Fares petrol station in Gaza.

"We lost contact with them about 18 hours ago, and we still remain unaware of their fate and whether they succeeded in evacuating her or not," PRCS said.

In the details, the Palestine Red Crescent Society revealed in a previous post that Hind stayed trapped inside the vehicle fired upon by Israeli forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of everyone inside, six individuals. 

Hind, who was with her extended family (her mother's uncle) when the vehicle was shot, "remained for hours pleading for our teams to reach her and evacuate her from the area surrounded by Israeli tanks," it stated, adding that the mother, father, and four children lost their lives.
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Palestine Red Crescent Society

PRCS

Ambulance

Team

Rescue

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Far-rightist threatens to quit Israeli government over any 'reckless' Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-04

UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

PRCS and Al-Amal Hospital threatened by Israeli forces, says organization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl's Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
World News
12:29

US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water

LBCI
Middle East News
11:38

Iran summons British ambassador to ‘protest’ against ’accusations’ from London

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
05:20

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More