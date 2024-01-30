⏺️Audio recording of the moment gunfire was directed at 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh while she was speaking on the phone with the Palestine Red Crescent team.

💔Layan was killed, and 6-year-old Hind remained trapped inside the car surrounded by the occupation tanks and soldiers.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that it had lost contact with the ambulance team after going to rescue 6-year-old Hind Rajab from Gaza City, who was trapped in a car surrounded by Israeli tanks and soldiers.PRCS posted on Tuesday an audio recording of the moment gunfire was directed at 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh while she was talking on the phone with the Palestine Red Crescent team.It confirmed that Layan was killed and Hind remained trapped inside the vehicle, affirming that the team that went to rescue her on Monday evening has not returned as of now.It reported that around 6:00 PM, PRCS teams arrived at the area where Hind was trapped, which was shot near the Fares petrol station in Gaza."We lost contact with them about 18 hours ago, and we still remain unaware of their fate and whether they succeeded in evacuating her or not," PRCS said.In the details, the Palestine Red Crescent Society revealed in a previous post that Hind stayed trapped inside the vehicle fired upon by Israeli forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of everyone inside, six individuals.Hind, who was with her extended family (her mother's uncle) when the vehicle was shot, "remained for hours pleading for our teams to reach her and evacuate her from the area surrounded by Israeli tanks," it stated, adding that the mother, father, and four children lost their lives.