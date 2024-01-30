News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Israeli commandos disguised as Palestinians killed three Palestinian militants in a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli police and military said. The hospital's medical director said the three were "executed in cold blood".
The Israeli military identified one of the Palestinians as a Hamas member who, it said, planned an "attack inspired by the Oct. 7 massacre" - a reference to Hamas' surprise incursion into Israel that sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The second Palestinian killed was a member of the Hamas-allied Islamic Jihad (IJ) and the third belonged to a group of Jenin-based militants, an Israeli military statement said. Both IJ members had been involved in recent attacks, it said.
Israel's border police said three Palestinian gunmen were killed in an operation by the force's undercover unit in the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, a large town in the northern West Bank.
CCTV circulated online appeared to show around a dozen undercover troops, including three in women's clothing and two dressed as medical staff, pacing through a corridor of the hospital with assault rifles.
Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
Palestinian hospital sources told Reuters the three Palestinians killed in the hospital were not armed or involved in any fighting at the time of the raid.
Hospital officials said the Israeli undercover squad broke into the medical complex, headed to the third floor and killed the three with silenced pistols.
"They executed the three men as they slept in the room. They executed them in cold blood by firing bullets directly into their heads inside the room where they were being treated," Niji Nazzal, the hospital's medical director, told Reuters.
Hospital sources said one of them, Basel Al-Ghazzawi, had been paralysed when he was wounded by shrapnel during a clash between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in October, and was in a wheelchair.
Ghazzawi was in the hospital for treatment and his brother Mohammad was staying with him to help out, the sources said. The third man was a friend, they said.
Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila described the incident as a war crime and urged the United Nations and international rights groups to put an end to such actions.
Israel launched a military assault on Gaza after Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were killed. Israel's war in Gaza has since killed over 26,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel's offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in the West Bank. Palestinians seek both territories for part of a future independent state.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Commandos
Palestinian
Militants
West Bank
Next
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:17
Israel says commandos kill 3 militants in West Bank hospital raid
Middle East News
03:17
Israel says commandos kill 3 militants in West Bank hospital raid
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in occupied West Bank
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
German Minister: It is Israel's duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank
Middle East News
2024-01-08
German Minister: It is Israel's duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
0
World News
12:29
US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file
World News
12:29
US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file
0
Middle East News
11:57
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water
Middle East News
11:57
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water
0
Middle East News
11:38
Iran summons British ambassador to ‘protest’ against ’accusations’ from London
Middle East News
11:38
Iran summons British ambassador to ‘protest’ against ’accusations’ from London
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
0
Lebanon News
08:55
Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite
Lebanon News
08:55
Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador
Lebanon News
08:49
Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
2
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
3
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
4
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
5
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
6
Middle East News
05:20
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
Middle East News
05:20
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
7
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
8
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More