PRCS and Al-Amal Hospital threatened by Israeli forces, says organization
Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 11:07
PRCS and Al-Amal Hospital threatened by Israeli forces, says organization
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israeli forces recently stormed the PRCS and Al-Amal Hospital building in Khan Younis.
It said that displaced persons and PRCS teams were demanded to evacuate the building "under the threat of arms, coupled with a disruption in communication via VHF waves."
It cautioned that PRCS teams and displaced individuals are presently in severe danger.
Middle East News
Palestine Red Crescent Society
PRCS
Israel
Al-Amal Hospital
Khan Younis
