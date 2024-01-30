Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water

2024-01-30
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water

The Israeli army announced that it destroyed some tunnels belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza by flooding them with water. 

The army stated in a press release, "During the war, the Israeli army used new capabilities to neutralize the underground infrastructure of terrorists in the Gaza Strip by pumping massive amounts of water into the tunnels." 

Reuters 
 

