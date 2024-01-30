News
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water
Middle East News
2024-01-30 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says it has submerged some Hamas tunnels with water
The Israeli army announced that it destroyed some tunnels belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza by flooding them with water.
The army stated in a press release, "During the war, the Israeli army used new capabilities to neutralize the underground infrastructure of terrorists in the Gaza Strip by pumping massive amounts of water into the tunnels."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Tunnels
Palestinian
Islamic Resistance Movement
Hamas
Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
0
World News
2023-06-27
France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source
World News
2023-06-27
France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
1
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
2
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
3
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
4
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
Middle East News
09:28
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
5
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
6
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
Middle East News
09:09
Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire
7
Middle East News
05:20
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
Middle East News
05:20
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire
8
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
Middle East News
07:27
Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza
