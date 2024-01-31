Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self-defense

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they plan to continue targeting US and British warships in the Red Sea in self-defense, the group's military spokesperson said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.



The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement added. On Tuesday night, the US military's central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.



Reuters