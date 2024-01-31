News
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Israeli Army kills 25 Palestinian militants in the past 24 hours
Middle East News
2024-01-31 | 02:51
Israeli Army kills 25 Palestinian militants in the past 24 hours
The Israeli Army said on Wednesday that it killed at least 25 Palestinian militants in battles in the Gaza Strip over the past twenty-four hours.
Additionally, three soldiers were lost in battles in the northern and southern parts of the sector.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli Army
Palestinian. Militants
Gaza
War
Next
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self-defense
Previous
