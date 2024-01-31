Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Wednesday that Israeli shelling and gunfire continue to encircle the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.



The ongoing violence poses a severe threat to the safety and well-being of medical teams, wounded individuals, patients, and the thousands of displaced residents, with a particular emphasis on the vulnerable populations of children and women.



The situation has created an atmosphere of constant fear and anxiety for those residing in the vicinity of the hospital.