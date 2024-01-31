Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

2024-01-31 | 06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

In an update on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS)   reported that after 42 hours, the fate of Hind Rajab and the PRCS ambulance team that went to rescue her is still unknown.

"We express deep concern for the safety of our colleagues and Hind," said PRCS.

The organization also posted a video containing Hind's last appeals to the rescue team to save her. 

In the details, PRCS first reported the news on Monday, saying that it had lost contact with the ambulance team after going to rescue 6-year-old Hind, who was trapped in a car surrounded by Israeli tanks and soldiers.

Then, on Tuesday, PRCS shared an audio recording of the moment gunfire was directed at 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh while she was talking on the phone with the Red Crescent team, confirming that Layan was killed. Hind remained trapped inside the vehicle, which was shot near the Fares petrol station in Gaza.

It also stated that this targeting resulted in the martyrdom of everyone inside, including six individuals.
 

