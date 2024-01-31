News
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
Middle East News
2024-01-31 | 06:26
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, announced in a statement on Wednesday that the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have led to the displacement of "approximately eight million" people during his visit to Ethiopia.
Since April 15, 2023, the war in Sudan between forces loyal to Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, the former commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, has resulted in the death of more than 13,000 people according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a non-governmental organization based on its data collection and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Grandi stated in the release that the "brutal conflict in Sudan" has led to the displacement of "approximately 8 million" people and called for "urgent support (...) to meet their needs."
He added, "I have heard painful stories of losing family, friends, homes, and livelihoods, but amid this despair, I have also sensed the determination of refugees to move forward if we provide them with support and opportunities."
On December 21, a spokesperson for the United Nations estimated that the conflict constitutes the "largest displacement crisis in the world."
According to the United Nations, Ethiopia, one of the six neighboring countries to Sudan, has received over one hundred thousand people who have fled the fighting since April 2023. These individuals add to the approximately 50,000 Sudanese refugees in the country.
In a release, the UN Refugee Agency stated that "last week, the number of new arrivals in Chad exceeded 500,000 people since April of last year, and in South Sudan, an average of 1,500 people daily cross the border."
AFP
Middle East News
Sudan
UN
War
Displacement
Refugees
Middle East News
Number of displaced persons due to war in Sudan exceeds seven million: United Nations
2023-12-21
Lebanon News
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
07:55
News Bulletin Reports
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
2024-01-29
Middle East News
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
2024-01-27
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
07:35
Middle East News
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
06:03
World News
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
05:24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
05:10
World News
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
2024-01-29
Press Highlights
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
00:34
Lebanon News
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
2024-01-15
Lebanon Economy
Fuel prices see a slight drop
2023-10-27
Lebanon News
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-12-11
Lebanon News
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Middle East News
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
11:13
Press Highlights
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
00:34
World News
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
12:47
Variety and Tech
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
05:00
Lebanon News
Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability
10:05
News Bulletin Reports
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
11:41
Middle East News
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
03:21
Middle East News
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
01:45
