News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
Middle East News
2024-01-31 | 07:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
Saudi Arabia is considering reviving plans for a follow-on share offering in state oil company Saudi Aramco to raise at least 40 billion riyals ($10 billion) as early as February, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report follows the Saudi government's order on Tuesday for Aramco to halt its oil expansion plan.
Saudi Arabia's surprise reversal of its oil expansion plan was at least six months in the making and spurred by uncertainty over the market's need for additional spare capacity, an industry source told Reuters.
Saudi Aramco is the world's biggest oil company, with a market value of $2.02 trillion. It completed the world's largest initial public offering in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion and later selling more shares to raise the total to $29.4 billion.
Its shares were down about 2 percent after the report on the follow-on offering. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Saudi government directly holds a 90.19 percent stake in Aramco, the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) 4 percent, and PIF subsidiary Sanabil another 4 percent, according to LSEG data.
In September of last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aramco was considering selling a stake worth as much as $50 billion through a secondary share offering on the Riyadh bourse after consultations with advisers.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Aramco
Share
Sale
Sanabil
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
Insights into Mea Shearim: A Distinctive Enclave in Occupied Jerusalem
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
Insights into Mea Shearim: A Distinctive Enclave in Occupied Jerusalem
0
Variety and Tech
2024-01-24
Saudi Arabia preparing to open first alcohol store to serve non-Muslim diplomats: Reuters
Variety and Tech
2024-01-24
Saudi Arabia preparing to open first alcohol store to serve non-Muslim diplomats: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-22
UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights
Lebanon News
2024-01-22
UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:26
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
Middle East News
06:26
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
0
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
0
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-29
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
World News
2024-01-29
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
2
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
3
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
4
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
5
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
7
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
8
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More