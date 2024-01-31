Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale

Middle East News
2024-01-31 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale

Saudi Arabia is considering reviving plans for a follow-on share offering in state oil company Saudi Aramco to raise at least 40 billion riyals ($10 billion) as early as February, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report follows the Saudi government's order on Tuesday for Aramco to halt its oil expansion plan.

Saudi Arabia's surprise reversal of its oil expansion plan was at least six months in the making and spurred by uncertainty over the market's need for additional spare capacity, an industry source told Reuters.

Saudi Aramco is the world's biggest oil company, with a market value of $2.02 trillion. It completed the world's largest initial public offering in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion and later selling more shares to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

Its shares were down about 2 percent after the report on the follow-on offering. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Saudi government directly holds a 90.19 percent stake in Aramco, the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) 4 percent, and PIF subsidiary Sanabil another 4 percent, according to LSEG data.

In September of last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aramco was considering selling a stake worth as much as $50 billion through a secondary share offering on the Riyadh bourse after consultations with advisers.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Share

Sale

Sanabil

UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26

Insights into Mea Shearim: A Distinctive Enclave in Occupied Jerusalem

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-24

Saudi Arabia preparing to open first alcohol store to serve non-Muslim diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22

Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-22

UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

LBCI
World News
05:24

US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-29

France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-15

Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27

Fuel prices see a slight drop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:00

From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election

LBCI
Middle East News
03:21

Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
Middle East News
01:45

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More