News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US strikes multiple drones in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-01 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US strikes multiple drones in Yemen
The United States struck up to 10 unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch, a US official said late on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions from the war in Gaza spreading through the region.
A US Navy ship also shot down three Iranian drones and a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, the US military's Central Command said in a statement. It said there were no injuries or damage reported.
The Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who control the most populated parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity to Palestinians.
The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping.
The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the militia to a list of "terrorist groups."
The Houthis, earlier on Wednesday, said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting an "American merchant ship" in the Gulf of Aden hours after firing missiles at the US Navy destroyer Gravely.
Houthi attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have slowed trade between Asia and Europe, raised fears of supply bottlenecks, and alarmed major powers concerned that the Gaza war may become a regional conflict.
US President Joe Biden said earlier in January that strikes on Houthi targets would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting their attacks.
Israel's assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip followed a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200. The Gaza health ministry says nearly 27,000 people have been killed in the fighting since.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Strike
Drone
Houthi
Yemen
Gulf Of Aden
Gaza
Red Sea
Next
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-30
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
World News
2024-01-30
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
0
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Houthi's TV: US, British airstrikes target Yemen port
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Houthi's TV: US, British airstrikes target Yemen port
0
World News
2024-01-24
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
World News
2024-01-24
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
0
Middle East News
02:06
Israeli Forces unleash heavy shooting on PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis
Middle East News
02:06
Israeli Forces unleash heavy shooting on PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis
0
World News
01:34
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
World News
01:34
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
0
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
5
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
8
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More