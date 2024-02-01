Israeli Forces unleash heavy shooting on PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis

The Israeli Army targeted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) headquarters in Khan Younis for the third time, perpetrating heavy shooting around Al-Amal Hospital.



The incident unfolded, significantly impacting the medical facility and its surroundings before the forces withdrew.



Hospital personnel coped with 18 cases throughout the day, a grim tally that included 12 casualties. Among the victims were an employee and a volunteer associated with the PRCS.



The shooting also resulted in bullets penetrating five vehicles, including three ambulances, according to the PCRS.