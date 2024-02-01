Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 02:19
High views
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day

The Israeli Army said on Thursday that its troops killed "dozens of terrorists" over the past day in battles that raged across the Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel has been focusing its offensive in recent weeks against Hamas, the military said its troops engaged in close-quarter combat and directed air strikes.

It also reported fighting in central and north Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Army

Gaza

Militants

War

Hamas

Military

Yedioth Ahronoth says Metula, Shlomi, and Manara are areas most targeted by Hezbollah strikes
Israeli Forces unleash heavy shooting on PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis
