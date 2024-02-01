News
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Middle East News
2024-02-01 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has scaled back deployment of their senior officers in Syria due to a spate of deadly Israeli strikes and will rely more on allied Shi'ite militia to preserve their sway there, five sources familiar with the matter said.
The IRGC have suffered one of their most bruising spells in Syria since arriving a decade ago to aid President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war. Since December, Israeli strikes have killed more than half a dozen of their members, among them one of the Guards' top intelligence generals.
As hardliners in Tehran demand retaliation, Iran's decision to pull out senior officers is driven partly by its aversion to being sucked directly into a conflict bubbling across the Middle East, three of the sources told Reuters.
While the sources said, Iran has no intention of quitting Syria - a key part of Tehran's sphere of influence - the rethink underscores how the consequences of the war ignited by Palestinian militant group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel are unfolding in the region.
Iran, a backer of Hamas, has sought to stay out of the conflict itself even as it supports groups that have entered the fray from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria - the so-called "Axis of Resistance" that is hostile to Israeli and US interests.
One of the sources - a senior regional security official briefed by Tehran - said senior Iranian commanders and dozens of mid-ranking officers had left Syria, describing it as a downsizing of the presence.
Reuters
Middle East News
IRGC
Iran
Revolutionary Guard Corps
Officers
Syria
Israel
Strikes
