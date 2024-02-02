News
Jordan detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border
Middle East News
2024-02-02 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border
Jordanian border guards briefly arrested four Israelis on Thursday who had mistakenly crossed the border, Jordanian state TV reported on Friday, citing a military source.
Investigations showed they crossed by mistake and were later returned to Israeli authorities via official channels, the TV said.
Asked about the incident, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson in Jordan said: "Last night, the Ministry received a report about four young Israelis who, during a jeep trip, accidentally crossed the border in the Wadi Rum area and were detained for questioning on the spot by the Jordanian local authorities.
"Upon receiving the report, the Israeli consulate in Jordan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with the relevant authorities to bring about their speedy return to Israel. A few hours later, they all returned safely to Israel."
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Detain
Israel
Border
Israeli strike on Damascus kills IRGC advisor, Iranian media says
Previous
