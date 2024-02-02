Jordan detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border

Middle East News
2024-02-02 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border

Jordanian border guards briefly arrested four Israelis on Thursday who had mistakenly crossed the border, Jordanian state TV reported on Friday, citing a military source.

Investigations showed they crossed by mistake and were later returned to Israeli authorities via official channels, the TV said.

Asked about the incident, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson in Jordan said: "Last night, the Ministry received a report about four young Israelis who, during a jeep trip, accidentally crossed the border in the Wadi Rum area and were detained for questioning on the spot by the Jordanian local authorities.

"Upon receiving the report, the Israeli consulate in Jordan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with the relevant authorities to bring about their speedy return to Israel. A few hours later, they all returned safely to Israel."

Reuters

Middle East News

Jordan

Detain

Israel

Border

Israeli strike on Damascus kills IRGC advisor, Iranian media says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-30

Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-25

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-24

Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Israeli strike on Damascus kills IRGC advisor, Iranian media says

LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement affirms continuation of attacks on US forces

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Raisi: Iran will not start a war, but will respond to bullies

LBCI
Middle East News
03:16

Syrian Army says Israel targeted south Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03

Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01

Yedioth Ahronoth says Metula, Shlomi, and Manara are areas most targeted by Hezbollah strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More