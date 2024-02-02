Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea

The Israeli military said its "Arrow" aerial defense system successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired at Israeli territory on Friday in the area of the Red Sea.



The military statement did not provide details on the origin of the launch.



The Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November 19, in what they say is a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza.



