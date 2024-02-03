Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties

2024-02-03
Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties
2min
Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties

Syria announced the death of several civilians and military personnel, with others injured and significant damage to public and private properties, as a result of the US attack on various sites and towns in the eastern region of Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

In a statement, Syria affirmed, "The region targeted by the US attacks in eastern Syria is the same region where the Syrian Arab Army is fighting the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS."

It added: "This confirms that the United States and its military forces are involved and allied with this organization, working to revive it as their field arm, both in Syria and Iraq."

The statement added, "The aggression of the US occupation forces this morning has no justification other than an attempt to weaken the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in the fight against terrorism. However, the army, which has managed to defeat various terrorist organizations over the past years, will continue its steadfastness and its principle of defending Syria, its land, and its people by striking all organizations, regardless of their sponsors and supporters trying to obstruct this goal."

It continued, "The occupation of parts of Syrian territory by US forces cannot continue, and the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces reaffirms its commitment to continuing its war against terrorism until its elimination and its determination to liberate the entire Syrian territory from all terrorism and occupation."
 

