Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties
Middle East News
2024-02-03 | 02:24
High views
2
min
Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties
Syria announced the death of several civilians and military personnel, with others injured and significant damage to public and private properties, as a result of the US attack on various sites and towns in the eastern region of Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi border.
In a statement, Syria affirmed, "The region targeted by the US attacks in eastern Syria is the same region where the Syrian Arab Army is fighting the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS."
It added: "This confirms that the United States and its military forces are involved and allied with this organization, working to revive it as their field arm, both in Syria and Iraq."
The statement added, "The aggression of the US occupation forces this morning has no justification other than an attempt to weaken the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in the fight against terrorism. However, the army, which has managed to defeat various terrorist organizations over the past years, will continue its steadfastness and its principle of defending Syria, its land, and its people by striking all organizations, regardless of their sponsors and supporters trying to obstruct this goal."
It continued, "The occupation of parts of Syrian territory by US forces cannot continue, and the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces reaffirms its commitment to continuing its war against terrorism until its elimination and its determination to liberate the entire Syrian territory from all terrorism and occupation."
Middle East News
Syria
US
Attack
Casualties
Damage
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza
US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Syria's state media report 'likely Israeli attack' on residential building in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Syria's state media report 'likely Israeli attack' on residential building in Damascus
Recommended For You
World News
04:11
UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria
World News
04:11
UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza
World News
01:55
US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets
World News
01:55
US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets
World News
01:55
US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets
World News
01:55
US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-19
Summer profits 'faded': Lebanese tourism suffers blow due to regional developments
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-19
Summer profits 'faded': Lebanese tourism suffers blow due to regional developments
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies
Videos
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
00:51
Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions
Press Highlights
00:51
Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
