At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq

The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basim al-Awadi, announced on Saturday that at least 16 people, including civilians, were killed in the US airstrikes targeting bases affiliated with Iranian-backed Iraqi factions near the border with Syria.



Al- Awadi stated in a press release that "this aggressive strike puts security in Iraq and the region on the brink of the abyss," adding, "The American side deliberately engaged in deception and falsification of facts by claiming pre-coordination for committing this aggression, which is a false allegation."



Security sources reported to Agence France-Presse that the airstrikes resulted in 18 casualties, including 15 militants from armed factions and three civilians.



AFP