Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq
Middle East News
2024-02-03 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq
Iran strongly condemned the overnight strikes carried out by the United States, denouncing it as a "violation of the sovereignty of Syria and Iraq," according to the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, stated in a press release that "last night's attack is another reckless and strategic mistake on the part of the Americans, which will only lead to an escalation of tensions and instability in the region," without specifying whether Iranians were killed in these strikes.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Strikes
United States
Syria
Iraq
